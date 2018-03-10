Airport upgrades sped up in anticipation of growth

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Following an increase in the number of international travelers, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) has decided to speed up upgrades to facilities at Taichung International Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport.

Ministry of Transportation and Communications statistics showed that 65.98 million travelers used the nation’s airports last year, a 4.3 percent increase from 2016.

The ministry said 66.8 percent took international flights and 16.8 percent were domestic travelers.

Cross-strait flights made up 15.8 percent of the total. Passengers from Hong Kong made up the second-largest international group, even though the number of passengers between Taiwan and Hong Kong dropped 0.8 percent to 9.03 million.

The number of travelers between Taiwan and Japan grew 3.8 percent to 12.9 million last year, accounting for 29.3 percent of international and 19.6 percent of all travelers.

Japan was the No. 1 international destination, surpassing the 10 million benchmark for the third consecutive year.

The number of travelers between Taiwan and South Korea grew 15 percent to 3.98 million, whereas those traveling between Taiwan and the US were up 11 percent to top 3.07 million.

The ministry in September last year submitted plans to the National Development Council for the development of the Kaohsiung and Taichung airports until 2035, it said, adding that it published revised plans at the end of last year following a review by the council.

In line with the New Southbound Policy, which aims to enhance exchanges between Taiwan and Southeast Asian countries, the renovation of the Kaohsiung airport would be completed in 2025, three years earlier than previously planned, the CAA said.

The airport’s domestic terminal is to be renovated to accommodate domestic, as well as international travelers, the agency said, adding that the terminal should be able to accommodate 4 million international and 1 million domestic travelers per year after renovation.

The airport’s domestic and international terminals would have a combined capacity of 10 million travelers per year, the agency said.

The renovation is to cost NT$25.2 billion (US$860.1 million), which also covers the building of new airside infrastructure and a public transport center, the agency said.

The renovation of the Taichung airport, which is to be completed in 2020, is to raise the airport’s international capacity from 1.7 million to 2 million travelers, the agency said, adding that the development plan includes building a third terminal, which would raise the airport’s capacity by an additional 1 million passengers.

Whether the additional terminal will be built depends on the growth in international travelers, the agency said, adding that it has secured enough land from the Ministry of National Defense to create seven new aircraft stands.

The one-way taxiway at the airport is to be turned into a U-shaped one, which would alleviate congestion on the ground, it said.