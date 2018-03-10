More than half of workers upskill with training: poll

Staff writer, with CNA

Sixty-two percent of Taiwanese employees have taken training courses to become more competitive in the job market, according to a survey released yesterday by online 1111 Job Bank.

About 39 percent of workers are seeking to improve their formal education in their fields, while about 28 percent said training would help them acquire knowledge not necessarily related to their jobs and 24.8 percent want to gain certification to improve their job prospects, the poll showed.

There seems to be more aggressive training in the financial sector than in the services industry, the job bank said, citing the results of the poll.

Among the employees who have had training, 89 percent arranged the courses themselves, while 16.9 percent said they participated in programs organized by their companies, the poll found.

The survey found that only 24 percent of employers encourage their staff to take training courses.

Those employers who tend not to encourage training said their main reason was that it would affect their employees’ work progress, the poll showed.

However, a similar survey also released yesterday by the Chinese Personnel Association (CPA) showed that 75 percent of Taiwanese employers have invested in training for their employees.

Commenting on the discrepancy, the job bank said that many of the employers in the CPA poll offer one-day orientation programs to new employees and do not have any follow-up courses.

The 1111 Job Bank survey, conducted from Feb. 21 to March 8, collected 1,070 valid samples. It had a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.

The CPA survey was conducted from Dec. 14, last year to Jan. 1. It used subjective sampling and collected 385 questionnaires.