Public urged to join rally opposing nuclear power

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Environmentalists yesterday called on the public to join an annual parade on Sunday to protest against nuclear power, after Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower) application to restart a nuclear reactor was approved.

The Atomic Energy Council (AEC) on Monday approved the state-run utility’s application to restart the No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in Wanli District (萬里), New Taipei City, after a one-month review.

If restarted, the No. 2 reactor is expected to generate 985 megawatts of electricity, adding to the 2,868.4 megawatts produced by the No. 1 reactor and two reactors at Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Ma-anshan (馬鞍山), Pingtung County, Taipower data showed.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Face the cost of nuclear power and reverse the future of energy,” Green Citizens’ Action Alliance secretary-general Tsuei Su-hsin (崔愫欣) said yesterday, adding that this year marks the seventh anniversary of the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.

From 1pm on Sunday, participants are to march from Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, pass the 228 Memorial Park and the Legislative Yuan and return to the boulevard, the alliance said.

The Cabinet has not broken its promise of “a nuclear-free homeland by 2025” as long as the nation’s six nuclear reactors are decommissioned by their set dates and the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) remains mothballed, alliance deputy secretary-general Hung Shen-han (洪申翰) said.

However, it has not done its utmost to seek alternative power sources or advance its management of the electricity supply and demand, he said.

Groups opposed to nuclear power have been campaigning to raise public awareness about nuclear safety this month.

The alliance on Thursday last week launched its third “No Nuke Film Festival” and screened five films about movements from around the world that oppose nuclear power, including Voices from Chernobyl and Fukushima Fishermen.

Japanese photojournalist Naomi Toyoda, who has taken photographs of Fukushima since the nuclear disaster, was invited by Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan to give a speech at Kaohsiung’s Hotel Yam today.

His photographs are to be displayed at National Sun Yat-sen University’s Sizihwan Tunnel (西子灣隧道) in Kaohsiung on Saturdays and Sundays until March 25, the group said.