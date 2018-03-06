Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

POLITICS

Pension protester dies

A protester who had been in a coma after a fall during a protest last week against pension reform has died, police said yesterday. Miao Te-sheng (繆德生), a member of the veterans’ group 800 Heroes, was trying to climb the wall of a legislative building when he lost his footing and fell, hitting the ground head-first. Miao had no brain activity since he was hospitalized on the day of the protest, and family members at 3pm yesterday agreed to take him off life support. On Tuesday last week, protesters arrived at the Legislative Yuan on the corner of Taipei’s Qingdao E Road and Zhenjiang Street at 5:50am and started climbing the building’s outer wall to enter the compound. Police initially forced the protesters out of the compound, but several of them rammed the gate with a truck and made their way back inside. During the commotion Miao attempted to climb the side of one of the compound’s buildings to shout from a height. He reached the second floor when he slipped and fell. Police expressed their condolences over the loss and said an autopsy would be conducted at a later date.

WEATHER

Hot foehn winds rise

Dawu Village (大武) in Pingtung County experienced this year’s first wave of foehn winds — dry, strong and hot downslope winds — at about noon yesterday, with temperatures reaching their highest this year, the Central Weather Bureau said. The foehn winds started at 11:46am, causing temperatures to soar and hit 36.6°C at 12:28pm.The bureau attributed the foehn winds to strong southwest winds crossing the Central Mountain Range. The Taitung District Agricultural Research and Extension Station reminded farmers in the area to observe temperature control measures for agricultural products amid the hot weather.

TRADE

Taiwan seeks closer ties: VP

Taiwan will try harder to establish stronger and closer partnerships and expand cooperation with countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday. The nation will also seek the support of trade partners for its bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Chen said at a closed-door meeting with participants from the just-concluded East Asia Peace Forum in Taipei. The agreement is to be signed on Thursday. He added that Taiwan hopes to broaden exchanges with those countries, especially on issues such as talent cultivation and trade growth.

GOVERNMENT

Hualien for envoys: MOFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday said the ministry plans to arrange a trip to Hualien for foreign ambassadors and representatives in Taiwan to promote tourism, in the wake of an earthquake that damaged parts of the eastern county last month. “We hope to arrange the trip as soon as possible as many foreign representatives have not visited Hualien, which is a beautiful place,” he said while touring the ministry’s headquarters in Taipei for the first time since assuming office on Monday last week. “The trip to Hualien will help them better understand Taiwan and will also be a significant step in helping the local tourism industry recover from the quake more quickly.” The magnitude 6 earthquake on Feb. 6 left 17 dead and 285 injured, with many subsequent aftershocks. One of the effects of the quake has been its impact on tourism, the county’s main source of income.