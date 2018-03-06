Chinese Taipei Football Association needs election arbitration: legislators

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators yesterday accused the Chinese Taipei Football Association of forging documents and failing to follow board election procedures, adding that the Sports Administration should step in and arbitrate in a dispute within the association.

DPP legislators Liu Shih-fang (劉世芳), Chung Chia-Pin (鍾佳濱) and Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) voiced their criticism of the association in a meeting with Sports Administration Director-General Lin Te-fu (林德福) yesterday. The association’s vice chairmen Kong Yuan-kao (龔元高) and Liu Fu-tsai (劉福財) also attended the meeting.

The association is scheduled to hold elections for board directors and overseers on March 17. The dispute began when, following a qualification review, the association’s election task force on Tuesday last week listed the candidates banned from running for in the elections, including Taiwan-Japan Relations Association President Chiou I-jen (邱義仁), Liu Fu-tsai and Kong.

The association on Wednesday last week held a meeting attended by current board directors and overseers to sort out the dispute and finalize the list of candidates.

During the meeting, the task force said Chiou, Kong and Liu Fu-tsai were not qualified to run because they were not association members.

Citing the association’s organizational guidelines, some in attendance said all three were qualified as long as they were nominated by association members, adding that the association had in the past allowed Fubon Group vice chairman Richard Tsai (蔡明興) and Kong to run in elections, even though they were not members.

As the members failed to reach a consensus after discussing the matter for five hours, Lin Yong-cheng (林湧成), who presided over the meeting, moved to adjourn.

However, the members then voted to let Liu Fu-tsai preside over the meeting and went on to approve the qualifications of all of the candidates.

Prior to meeting at the Sports Administration yesterday, Liu Shyh-fang, Liu Fu-tsai and Kong had last week said that the association had used an improper method to exclude Chiou and others from running in board elections.

They asked Lin to arbitrate over the dispute and requested that the association remain neutral and observe legal procedures.