Alishan to restrict traffic during cherry blossom travel peak

Staff writer, with CNA

Traffic controls on private cars and tour buses are to be introduced in Chiayi County’s Alishan Forest Recreation Area (阿里山國家風景區) on weekends and holidays during the annual Alishan cherry blossom season, which starts on March 15, the Directorate-General of Highways said.

On March 17, March 18, March 24, March 25, and April 1, and from April 4 to April 8, all private cars and non-preregistered tour buses coming from Chiayi are to be refused entry to the area from 6am to 11am and 6am to 12pm, respectively, the agency said, adding that all vehicles coming from the direction of Nantou County are to be sent back from 7am to 11am.

During those hours, visitors would be required to take public transport, the agency said, adding that a favorable forecast of visitor numbers to Alishan during the flowering season would be 16,000 per day, of which 10,000 are expected come with tour groups, 2,000 to stay at least one evening, 2,000 to travel individually and 2,000 to visit outside traffic control times.

The agency encourages visitors to take public transport up the mountain to avoid traffic congestion and riders are to be offered entry tickets to the area at a 25 percent discount, paying only NT$150 as opposed to the full price of NT$200.

Groups wishing to visit the area by tour bus are to be charged an entry fee of NT$200 per person, the agency said, adding that groups would need to pre-register through the Chiayi Forest District Office group visitors’ registration system.

The official Alishan cherry blossom season runs from March 15 to April 15, the Alishan National Scenic Area Administration said on its Web site, adding that the area has many Yoshino, Formosan and other cherry trees.