Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies

SOCIETY

Taichung to host forum

Taichung has been chosen to host next year’s Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy, an annual forum that brings together international experts, activists and government officials to discuss participatory democracy, human rights and other issues. Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday announced the decision after signing a memorandum of understanding with forum copresidents Bruno Kaufmann and Joe Mathews. Lin said the city has made efforts to promote direct democracy, including promoting participatory budgeting since 2015, which allows residents to discuss and propose projects deserving of public funding. The forum, created in 2008, has been held in Switzerland, South Korea, the US, Uruguay, Tunisia and Spain. It is to take place in Rome in September.

ENVIRONMENT

‘Green’ points increased

The Environmental Protection Administration is expanding its “green” points campaign to encourage those people to use public transportation. People registered in the program will now receive 10 green points if they use public transportation on days when a “red alert,” indicating poor air quality, has been issued. It is hoped that the incentive will encourage people to use public transport. Passengers on the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit System, buses and Taiwan Railways Administration trains can receive green points when they register their EasyCard or iPass with an app. Users usually receive one point for each New Taiwan dollar spent on fares, with 100 points translating to a NT$1 deduction on purchases included in the program. Green points can be redeemed at RT-Mart, A-Mart, Hi-Life and 7-Eleven stores, as well as local online shopping platforms.