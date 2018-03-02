Portuguese architect says lantern resembles his design

By Lin Yi-chang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Portuguese architect Hugo Reis yesterday said that an art installation at this year’s Taiwan Lantern Festival shares “stunning similarities” with his work.

A piece featured at the festival titled Twilight is strikingly similar to a work called Eclipse by Reis’ team, FAHR 021.3, he said on Facebook, adding that the works have a very similar design and approach to the theme of light.

“This issue leaves us somewhat disappointed by the fact that it happens in a country where we have been developing some work and for which we have the greatest affection and respect for its culture and people,” Reis said.

He called on the festival’s organizers to take an official position on the matter and to prevent a similar situation in the future.

In response, Twilight’s designer, Fabraft Design Lab, said its design was based on the Morille Lamp designed by the French Maison Charles, which was sold in the 1970s, adding that its lantern design concept has, since 2004, been focused on using tubes and forming spherical shapes.

The idea was to explore the possibility of geometric shapes being created digitally, the lab said, adding that Reis’ claims of visual similarity between Twilight and Eclipse are due to the constraints imposed on both teams’ creations by their choice of material and geometric design.

Fabraft welcomes discussion about the two pieces, it said, adding that it hoped to make clear that it came up with the design by itself and it looks forward to discussing conceptual designs with FAHR 021.3.