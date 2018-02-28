Diarrhea cases rise after New Year holiday

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The number of people visiting outpatient clinics and emergency rooms with diarrhea complaints last week rose by 33.7 percent compared with the week before, and most of the illnesses were caused by norovirus infections, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday.

Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said a total of 160,650 people sought treatment last week for diarrhea, while there have been 20 cluster cases reported in the past four weeks, including 10 at restaurants and hotels, most of which were also caused by norovirus infections, he said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said Taiwanese tend to eat more during the Lunar New Year holiday, so diarrhea cases often increase in the week following the holiday.

The numbers are likely to fall this week, Chuang said.

Norovirus, which is highly contagious, is primarily spread through consumption of contaminated food or water, or close contact with an infected person.

It can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects.

As today is a national holiday and people might go out for meals with friends and family, the CDC urged everyone to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water, and choose safe food sources and proper cooking methods.

Restaurant and hotel managers should improve their facilities’ sanitation and hygiene procedures, including barring staff with vomiting, diarrhea or related symptoms from handling food until 48 hours after their symptoms end, Chuang said.

As this is still the peak of the flu season, people going to crowded public spaces, such as the lantern festivals being held nationwide this week, should to practice good hand hygiene and cough etiquette, wear a mask if they develop flu-like symptoms, seek medical care and rest at home, the CDC said.

A total of 123,586 cases of flu-like illness were reported last week, a 10 percent increase over the week before, and 51 cases of serious flu complications or flu-related deaths were confirmed, Guo said.

Among the 481 cases of serious flu complications so far this flu season, including 63 deaths, about 80 percent of the victims had been infected with type B influenza virus, the CDC said.

While everyone should take steps to avoid catching the flu, people at higher risk — the elderly, infants, those with chronic diseases and pregnant women — should be especially cautious and seek medical attention immediately if flu-like symptoms occur, the agency said.