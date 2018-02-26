Atomic council to report on restart within days

By Yang Mien-chieh / Staff reporter

The review of state-run Taiwan Power Co’s (Taipower) application to restart the No. 2 reactor of the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) could be finished by next Monday, an Atomic Energy Council (AEC) official said yesterday, adding the decision ultimately rests in hands of the legislature.

After receiving the utility’s application on Feb. 5, the council said it would spend one month reviewing it.

Of the nation’s six nuclear reactors, spread over three plants, three have been shut down.

However, some have suggested they should be restarted to help stabilize the nation’s electricity supply in case of power shortages.

Restarting the No. 2 reactor at the Guosheng plant could help the nation secure an additional 985,000 kilowatts, while the two reactors at the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門) could generate 636,000 kilowatts each, proponents have said.

The Guosheng reactor has not been in operation since May 16, 2016, when it broke down soon after it was restarted.

Its operational license is due to expire on March 14, 2023, the council said.

While the review of paperwork could be finished in just a few days, the council is to reserve more time for the review, given that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is more strict about nuclear security and that Guosheng’s No. 2 reactor has not been in operation for more than 600 days, AEC Department of Nuclear Regulation Deputy Director-General Li Chi-ssu (李綺思) said.

The council would carefully evaluate the reactor and present a report to the public after completing the review, he added.

However, whether the reactor would be restarted must be determined by the Legislative Yuan, he said.