Proactive approach speeds up migrants’ applications: MOL

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Labor’s (MOL) policy to start “proactively reviewing and verifying” the results of prospective migrant workers’ health checks, which went into effect on Jan. 1 last year, has improved the time it takes to approve employment applications by an average of nearly two days, it said on Friday.

Previously, employers looking to hire migrant workers were required to submit the results of prospective employees’ health checks to the ministry for review together with the rest of the employment application — a process that took an average of 7.31 days, the ministry said in a statement.

The labor ministry and Ministry of Health and Welfare’s decision to create a joint platform to store health check results for foreign nationals applying to work in blue-collar jobs in Taiwan has reduced the average application approval time to 5.55 days, a statement released by the Workforce Development Agency said.

Since Jan. 1, the labor ministry has reviewed more than 206,000 health reports in the database, checking them off before the other components of the employment application are filed, it said.

This has effectively expedited the process through which migrant workers are issued basic employment insurance, enabling them to start working in Taiwan sooner, it said.

The agency yesterday issued a reminder that migrant workers with renewed contracts are required to have a health check within three days of returning to Taiwan.

If the results do not meet government regulations, they need to provide supplementary information within 65 days of receiving notification from the government, it said.

Those who fail to respond in time will have their employment contract terminated, the agency added.