Railways to help Hualien recover with extra trains

Staff writer, with CNA

Starting next month, two additional Puyuma Express trains each day to and from Hualien County are to help promote tourism after the deadly earthquakes that damaged parts of the county this month, the Taiwan Railway Administration said yesterday.

To help with rebuilding and restoration efforts in collaboration with the government, the railways are from Thursday next week to June 29 to add two additional Taipei-Hualien direct service trains each day that are to give priority to tourists traveling to Hualien.

Visitors are to have the option of booking train tickets while booking their hotels, the railways said.

The Hualien Commercial Hotel Union, of which all the registered hotels, motels and hostels in the county are members, are to be allotted tickets 20 days in advance, which they can sell to tourists with reservations.

Unsold seats are to be released for general purchase 12 days before the trains’ scheduled departures.

The system will guarantee that all tourists with a reservation have a seat on the Puyuma Express train on their intended date of travel, the railways said.

A train is to leave Taipei at 8:57am each day, arriving in Hualien at 11:08 am, with a return service departing from Hualien at 5:30pm and arriving in Taipei at 7:41pm, providing an estimated 80,000 additional seats between the cities.

Many Hualien hotels reportedly saw reservations canceled over the Lunar New Year holiday, after a magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Feb. 6 left 17 dead and injured 285.