Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

LEISURE

Yangmingshan traffic plan

With the flower season in Yangmingshan National Park starting yesterday, traffic controls are to be enforced from 7am to 4pm on weekends until March 25, as well as 228 Memorial Day on Wednesday next week, the Taipei Police Department said. The controls will apply on Yangde Boulevard, the main road to Yangmingshan. Checkpoints on the intersection between Yangde Boulevard and Zhichen Road, and at the entrance to the first lane on Zhishan Road Sec 2, will stop all private vehicles without a permit, traffic police said, urging people to use public transport.

CHARITY

Expats rally for quake relief

Taiwanese expatriates in Indonesia raised more than 1.528 billion rupiah (US$112,327) in donations for relief efforts following the earthquake that struck Hualien County on Feb. 6. The Taiwan Chambers of Commerce in Indonesia, which spearheaded the campaign, on Tuesday presented the check to the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta. Representative to Indonesia John Chen (陳忠) thanked the chambers and its branches, as well as Taiwanese expatriates.

UTILITIES

Water suspended in Tainan

Taiwan Water Corp on Wednesday said that water supply to an estimated 350,000 households in Tainan would be suspended from 8am on Monday to 7am on Wednesday to replace old pipelines. The state-owned utility said the supply to 16 administrative districts in the city would be completely cut off and water pressure would be reduced in seven other districts. Taiwan Water is to have 103 water retrieving stations in place during the 47-hour period.