Kids’ screen time should be limited

By Wu Liang-yi and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Health Promotion Administration urged parents to limit children’s usage of electronic devices, because of potential damage to the eyes.

Studies show that when people spend long periods looking at an electronic device at close range, the blue light emitted by the LED screen stimulates the production of free radicals and causes damage to the retinal cells, the agency said.

Parents should limit screen time for children over the age of two to one hour per day, while children who are less than two years old should avoid looking at electronic devices altogether, it said.

The agency also recommended a 10-minute break for every 30 minutes of usage.

The younger the person is when they develop nearsightedness, the quicker their vision worsens, the agency said.

If it is not kept under control, it could easily develop into acute myopia, which in turn could lead to early onset of cataracts, glaucoma, retinal detachment or macular degeneration, it said.

Prolonged use of electronic devices by adults also makes them to susceptible to worsening vision, early onset of cataracts and retinopathy, it added.

To prevent poor vision, people should engage in outdoor activities for at least two to three hours a day. When using electronic devices they should have proper lightining, maintain good posture and keep 35cm to 45cm away from the screen, the agency said.

People should also get regular eye exams once or twice a year, the agency added.