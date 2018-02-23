All breaches of tourism law to qualify for reporter’s fee

By Hsiao Yu-hsin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Informants reporting violations of the Act for the Development of Tourism (發展觀光條例) by tourism-related businesses could be awarded a maximum of NT$100,000 (US$3,413) per case, according to draft regulations published by the Tourism Bureau yesterday.

The agency’s past guidelines on reports of violations by tourism businesses mainly targeted illegal businesses, it said, adding that legal businesses might also break the law.

Under the proposal, any business that violates the act could be reported, it said.

According to the draft, informants must submit reports using their real names and provide a written report detailing the violation.

The bureau would only reward informants after it has verified reports and collected fines, and it would determine fines for each according to its severity, it said, adding that financial rewards would be proportional to fines.

For example, if the bureau were to successfully collect between NT$500,000 and NT$5 million in fines, the informant would be given 10 percent of the amount as a reward, the agency said.

If it were to collect between NT$100,000 and NT$500,000, the informant would be given 15 percent; and if the amount is lower than NT$100,000, informants would be given 20 percent, it said.

Informants would be awarded up to N$100,000 per case, it added.

To prevent people from overwhelming the system, each person would be eligible to receive a maximum of NT$300,000 per year, the bureau said.

The draft regulations are to apply to all breaches of the act, excluding those committed by tourist hotels in the six special municipalities, and non-tourist hotels and homestay facilities nationwide, which are regulated by localities, the bureau said.