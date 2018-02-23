Air New Zealand to resume flights

Staff writer, with CNA

Air New Zealand is to resume direct flights between Auckland and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in November, the carrier announced yesterday.

Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon was quoted in a statement as saying that New Zealand is already a popular destination for visitors from Taiwan and that the reinstated direct route would encourage even more tourism.

“Air New Zealand’s new service is significantly quicker and more convenient than current indirect options. New Zealand already welcomes around 36,000 visitors a year from the Taiwan market and we’re confident a direct link will grow numbers further,” the statement said.

“Providing a nonstop service to Taipei will also enable more Kiwis to explore this destination,” it added.

There are no direct flights between Taiwan and New Zealand, although the carrier flew between the two nations from 1991 to 2005.

The 11-hour flights are to be operated using Boeing 787-9 aircraft, the statement said, adding that there would be up to five flights per week, subject to government and regulatory approval.

A total of 14,639 New Zealand passport holders visited Taiwan last year, while 6,846 Taiwanese nationals visited New Zealand during the same period, Tourism Bureau data showed.