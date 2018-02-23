Step up action on transitional justice: group

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

As the nation prepares to mark the 71st anniversary of the 228 Incident next week, 228 Memorial Foundation president Hsueh Hua-yuan (薛化元) yesterday urged the government to step up its efforts to declassify political archives, redress the injustices committed during the authoritarian era and remove remnants of the dictatorial era.

The 228 Incident refers to an uprising that began on Feb. 27, 1947, and was violently suppressed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government. The Incident marked the beginning of the White Terror era.

In light of the passage of the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例) in December last year, transitional justice is the focus of this year’s 228 anniversary, Hsueh said, adding that such efforts should not be confined to Feb. 28.

The commemorative event for this year is to be held at the 228 Peace Memorial Park at 2:30pm on Wednesday. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is scheduled to give a talk and give the families of victims certificates attesting to their innocence.

The Gongsheng Music Festival is to take place from 4pm to 9:30pm. The festival began as a student-led event aimed at raising youth awareness about the 228 Incident and is marking its sixth year.

Festival convener Hsu Hsiang-pi (徐祥弼) said the theme for this year — John Does — refers to the judges, military officials and police involved in the incident who have not been identified.

“We hope to raise awareness about the 228 Incident and come to understand the Incident from different angles. In this case from the perspective of the oppressors,” Hsu said.

Turning to transitional justice, Hsueh pledged the foundation’s support in investigations that would be launched after a nine-member independent transitional justice promotion committee is established in accordance with the act.

Hsueh said the foundation would also include names of newly discovered victims in its files and continue its efforts to restore historical truths.

After cross-checking names in the declassified documents from the former Secrecy Bureau, Hsueh said the foundation has identified another 931 victims in the Incident.

Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association director-general Pan Hsin-hsing (潘信行) said he was glad to see the passage of the act during his lifetime, urging the KMT to likewise declassify and publicize its political archives.

“How can the families of the victims ask for settlement without the truth?” Pan asked.

Investigations into who was responsible for the 228 Incident have all pointed to former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), Pan said, but to this day Chiang is still worshipped as a “false god” with the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

The families do not want vengeance, but they ask that justice be implemented in Taiwan, Pan said.

All artifacts or buildings pertaining to the authoritarian regime of Chiang should be removed, Pan said.