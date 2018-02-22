Home / Taiwan News
One killed, one hurt in separate train accidents

By Shelley Shan  /  Staff reporter

A medical worker yesterday examines an Indonesian man after he fell on the railroad tracks and was hit by a train at Taoyuan’s Jhongli Station.

Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railways Administration

One passenger died and another was injured in two separate accidents at Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) stations yesterday.

The first accident happened at about 7am at Taipei Railway Station, when a 45-year-old woman who was lying at the edge of a railway platform was struck in the head by a train arriving at the station.

She was taken to hospital with no vital signs and was pronounced dead after an hour-long emergency surgery.

A witness was quoted by the Chinese-language Apple Daily as saying that the woman appeared to have fainted and her upper body was sticking out from the platform when a Tzuchiang-class express train arrived at the station.

The witness said he tried to pull the woman away from the train’s path, but was too late.

The second accident occurred at Taoyuan’s Jhongli Railway Station at 3:32pm when a northbound commuter train from Miaoli to Keelung hit an Indonesian man who had fallen on the tracks.

The man was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The accident delayed the operation of two trains and affected about 950 passengers, the agency said.

It did not comment on whether the passengers intended to commit suicide, adding that the Railway Police Bureau is investigating the incidents.

