NCC taking applications for radio licenses

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said it has started taking applications for new radio licenses, adding that it would focus on whether applicants have plans to increase listeners.

The agency said the government plans to release 16 new radio licenses: five regional FM licenses, 10 community FM licenses and one community AM license.

For regional and community radio licenses, the commission said it would first review the qualifications of all bidders.

However, people interested in obtaining a regional license would need to participate in an auction after passing the qualification review, while community radio licenses would be distributed through a drawing.

The licenses are being released as there are still regions and communities whose residents need access to radio services, the commission said, adding that due to challenges in the era of digital convergence, it would focus on whether those interested in obtaining a license have plans to increase listenership and revenue.

It would also focus on whether they plan to produce high-quality programming to expand the market, it said.

The commission has incorporated these items into the application form, and applicants must respond in detail, it added.

To ensure the fairness of the application process, each applicant is allowed one application, the commission said, adding that the applications of those who submit more than one would all be rejected.

The application from contains a list of situations in which the application would be deemed as coming from a single applicant, it said.

A number of other factors are to be considered when reviewing applications, including whether applicants plan to safeguard public interests, as well as the welfare of children, youth, Aborigines and migrants, the commission said.

These criteria would ensure the diversity of broadcast content, it added.

Separately, the commission said it would submit amendments for the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法), Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) and Cable Radio and Television Act (有線廣播電視法) this year.

It plans to address articles related to investment from political parties, the government and the military; implementation of a tiered scheme to charge cable service subscribers; and definition of “must-carry” channels.

The amendments have been proposed to help transform the broadcast industry by removing outdated regulations, the commission said.

Drafts of a digital communications act and a telecommunication management act, which were approved by the Executive Yuan, were submitted to the Legislative Yuan in November last year for deliberation.

The two bills aim to create an environment in which the communications industry can thrive, the commission said.