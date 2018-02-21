Most companies plan to increase wages: survey

By Lee Ya-wen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

More than 81 percent of companies plan to increase the salaries of their employees after the Lunar New Year holiday, with information technology, finance, insurance, accounting and logistics and warehousing firms most likely to do so, the results of an online job bank yes123 poll released yesterday showed.

The poll found most workers wanted an average raise of 6.2 percent for the Year of the Dog.

A total of 48.7 percent of respondents said they might switch jobs, while 39.2 percent were still on the fence and 12.1 percent were inclined to remain in their current job.

Of the 48.7 percent willing to find new work, more than 63 percent said they were already searching.

The desire to change jobs was due to generally low wages, as well as little to no possibility of a salary increase, yes123 spokesman Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said.

Companies should share their profits with their employees if they want to retain those with exceptional talent, he added.

Among companies surveyed, 65.1 percent were willing to raise employees’ salaries based on performance and 16.3 percent planned to adopt flat rates for increases, while 18.6 percent had no plans to raise wages, the poll found.

Of the 81.4 percent of companies willing to increase salaries, those in the information technology, finance, insurance, accounting, logistics and warehousing, hotel, food and beverage and travel-related industries, as well as retailers, were the most willing raise wages, the survey showed.

The percentage of firms willing to raise salaries exceeded last year’s 56.1 percent, yes123 said.

The number of companies willing to give employees hongbao (紅包), or red envelopes, and the amount of money in the envelopes also increased from last year, Yang said.

This was likely due to a slow warming of the nation’s economy, Yang said, adding that amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) also contributed to the companies’ generosity.

Workers are very likely to receive a raise, and those with better performance will undoubtedly have a greater chance of receiving one, he said.

The poll, conducted from Jan. 26 to Feb. 6, collected 1,277 valid samples from online users, with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.74 percentage points.

A total of 885 valid samples were collected from companies, with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 3.29 percentage points.