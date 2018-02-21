Policies to combat low birthrate to be delayed: source

By Lee Hsin-fang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Executive Yuan is to consult with the public before announcing its policies to counter the nation’s low birthrate, an official familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

In an internal Executive Yuan meeting, Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-yi (林萬億) said that there would be communication with the public, the source said.

Since the Cabinet wants to communicate with the public and it might also need to consult Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers, it would probably not announce its policies after the Lunar New Year as it had originally planned, the source added.

One policy that Premier William Lai (賴清德) reportedly plans to push is to integrate private preschools into the public childcare system and subsidize private preschool fees by between NT$20,000 and NT$70,000.

For parents with children aged up to two, Lai is reportedly considering offering parents a childcare subsidy of NT$2,500 per month.

While reporting to Lai last month, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the government would need NT$12.069 billion per year to offer all parents with children aged up to two a childcare subsidy of NT$2,500 per month.

The cost of integrating private preschools into the public childcare system, on the other hand, would vary by region and is yet to be determined, he added.

At his year-end press conference on Dec. 27 last year, Lai said those aged 65 and over would exceed 14 percent of the total population this year and the nation would become an “aged” society.

If measures are not taken, the nation’s population would be less than 20 million by 2056, Lai said.

Lai said he hopes that the birthrate, which is 1.17 children per woman, would reach 1.4 children per woman by 2030.

Economic factors are not the only cause of the declining birthrate, he said at a gathering with media executives before the Lunar New Year holiday.

A single solution would probably be unable to solve the problem and a combination of different measures is needed, he said.