FEATURE: Tolerance test divides independence activists

While the majority of the public believe Taiwan is an independent sovereign nation named the Republic of China (ROC), it is a different story for those who seek de jure independence and the abolition of the ROC.

Independence supporters spurn the ROC, which they say is a political construct imposed on Taiwanese by a foreign regime rather than a locally developed political entity shaped by a process of nation-building and self-determination.

However, there is a major difference along generational lines in the Taiwanese independence movement, as the “organic independence” generation has different priorities than the older generation, with the younger generation being more tolerant of the ROC.

“I am keenly aware that the enemy [of Taiwanese independence] is the fictitious ROC. Young people nowadays fail to realize that this is the core of the issue. Without this understanding [of the ROC as the main obstacle to independence], you cannot find a way out of the confines of the ROC,” said Cheng Tzu-tsai (鄭自才), an independence activist known for his attempt to assassinate then-vice premier Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) in New York City on April 24, 1970.

The top, and possibly only meaningful priority is to abolish the ROC and obtain de jure independence, which is the sole foundation of a sound and progressive democracy, said Cheng, who confronted Sunflower movement activist Hsu En-en (許恩恩) after he gave a speech at a forum on the views of the “organic independence” generation.

“I find it meaningless to argue about whether one should support Taiwanese independence or ‘ROC independence.’ While I do not identify with the ROC, what I am doing can contribute to the building of Taiwanese identity,” Hsu said.

“There is no point in categorizing activists as Taiwanese independence or ROC independence supporters,” added Hsu, a member of non-governmental organization Civil Movement for Constitutional Reform.

While they do join hands with seasoned activists to campaign for de jure independence, younger independence supporters focus more energy on more attainable goals such as labor and housing rights, government transparency and citizen empowerment, Hsu said.

The older generation’s activism should be viewed in the light of post-war decolonization and they believe the building of a progressive democracy cannot be done without the removal of a repressive regime and the building of a new nation, Academia Sinica historian Wu Rwei-ren (吳叡人) said.

The “organic independence” generation is more socially oriented and does not necessarily prioritize political movements over social movements, while their methodology is the reverse of the older generation’s idea of nation-building — a progressive society has to be established first for a good nation to exist, Wu said.

That is because “organic independence” is not the product of a sophisticated theorization, but an unreflected consciousness born of real-life experiences living under a localized ROC system with little state repression, Wu added.

However, notwithstanding a vibrant independence movement, the nation has experienced a drop in Taiwanese identification to a new five-year low, paradoxically from a record high during the previous Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration.

According to a survey by National Chengchi University’s (NCCU) Election Study Center that has traced the core political attitudes of Taiwanese since 1992, the percentage of people identifying themselves as Taiwanese fell to 55.3 percent last year from the record-high 60.6 percent in 2014.