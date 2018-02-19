Research institute helping workers find partners

By Aaron Tu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology said that its matchmaking project this year has helped introduce 11 of its researchers to people who, hopefully, might become their future spouse.

According to the institute, most of its young employees are so focused on their jobs that they have little time or opportunity to meet women.

In 2015, the institute held a matchmaking event for its employees, which proved so successful that it has since become an annual event.

“We have about 70 to 80 participants each year, and we have been successful in at least making our employees enter a relationship,” the institute said.

Over the past four years, the project has been successful in matching many couples, the institute said, adding that just in the first year, it succeeded in making several love matches, with one of them getting married a year ago.

“We have held four events across Taiwan this year and we are collaborating with nurses working for military hospitals,” the institute said.

“Our first event in 2015, although successful, was comparatively conservative as it was just a basic meet and greet,” it said.

Successive events featured more diverse activities, it said.

“For example, this year we organized more couple’s activities, such as riding bicycles, visiting an ecology park and watching a movie after they returned at night,” it said.

“We also held a lottery for two movie tickets in the hope that the winners could go on another date with their partners after the event,” it said.