Tongluo Township mayor Hsieh passes away at 65

By Chang Hsun-teng / Staff reporter

Tongluo Township (銅鑼) Mayor Hsieh Chi-chuan (謝其全) died at his Miaoli County home yesterday, four days after suffering an acute cerebrovascular hemorrhage.

He was 65.

Hsieh was getting ready for work on Monday when he suddenly felt discomfort on the right side of his body at about 6am, fell off a chair and lost consciousness, Tongluo Township Office Secretary Ku Jui-an (古瑞安) said.

He was rushed to Da Chien Hospital, where a tomography scan found an 8cm wide intracerebral hemorrhage and doctors performed emergency surgery, Ku said.

However, he continued to hemorrhage after the surgery, and was transferred to an intensive care unit at Taichung Veterans General Hospital.

Hsieh’s condition improved briefly before taking a turn for the worse, leading his family to decide to take him home, where he passed away around 7am, Ku said.

A memorial service has been scheduled for Feb. 28, Ku added.

The Miaoli County Civil Affairs Department said Ku would step in for Hsieh until Tuesday next week, after which it will appoint an interim mayor.

Hsieh, a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) member, ran an electrical and plumbing store before entering politics in December 2009, when he won the mayor’s race on his first attempt. He won re-election in the nine-in-one local elections in November 2014.

Hsieh had planned to run for a Miaoli County councilor seat after his second term expired at the end of this year.