Men urged to check scrotums regularly for changes: doctor

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A 37-year-old man surnamed Wu (吳) was diagnosed with testicular cancer after his girlfriend said his scrotum looked unusual and encouraged him to see a doctor, a urologist said yesterday, adding that men should do self-examinations regularly.

Shu Tien Clinic Department of Urology attending physician Chou Ku (周固) said couples should check their partners body during sexual activity.

Wu had noticed that his left testicle had been swollen for six months, but did not seek medical treatment as he did not feel any pain.

However, Wu’s girlfriend thought it was unusual that his testicles were different sizes and she also noticed that his posture had changed, so she insisted that he see a doctor, Chou said.

Wu was diagnosed with advanced testicular cancer, he said.

Doctors removed a 950g tumor from Wu’s scrotum, Chou said, adding that doctors also found tumors in his groin and abdominal cavity and he is undergoing cancer treatment, Chou said.

Some testicular cancers are asymptomatic in early stages, but lumps, swelling, hardness, pain or tenderness of the testicles, and posture changes due to discomfort can occur, Chou said.

While the cause of testicular cancer is unknown, a number of studies suggest it could be genetic, he added.

The five-year survival rate of early-stage testicular cancer is about 98 percent, but only about 35 percent to 75 percent in advanced-stage cancer, Chou said,

Men should examine their testicles regularly by feeling for any swelling or lumps or other irregularities, and seek medical attention as soon as possible if any irregularity is suspected, he said.