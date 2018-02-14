Home / Taiwan News
Wed, Feb 14, 2018 - Page 3　

Number of serious flu cases hits high, five deaths verified

By Lee I-chia  /  Staff reporter

A total of 57 serious flu complications were reported last week, the greatest number of weekly cases reported this season, and five flu-related deaths were confirmed, including a 33-year-old woman who had no history of chronic disease, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday.

A total of 111,541 cases of flu-like illness were reported at hospitals and clinics nationwide last week, a 4 percent decrease from a week earlier, with 45 clustered cases reported over the past four weeks, with 30 clusters, or 66.7 percent, on school campuses, the agency said.

Of the five confirmed flu-linked deaths, four were influenza B infections and one was an influenza A virus subtype H1N1 infection, the agency said, adding that none of the deceased received vaccinations against the flu this season.

In the 33-year-old woman’s case, she was coughing up phlegm and had a runny nose before seeking medical treatment at a clinic, but was hospitalized after developing a more serious cough and shortness of breath eight days after the onset of symptoms, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said.

The woman was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and an anti-viral was prescribed, but she died after going into shock the next day, Lin said.

The greatest weekly number of reported serious flu complications — 57 cases — was confirmed last week, Lin said, adding that 44 patients did not receive vaccinations against the flu and nearly 80 percent have chronic diseases.

As a serious flu infection can develop into pneumonia, people with flu-like illness who develop more serious symptoms, such as unconsciousness or shortness of breath, should seek medical attention immediately, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

As the number of people with flu-like illness who seek treatment at emergency rooms has reached its peak during the Lunar New Year holiday over the past few years — with 28,626 cases in 2015, 56,936 in 2016 and 25,278 last year — the agency has launched a peak flu period response plan to enhance disease monitoring, healthcare quality and the allocation of medical resources, Chuang said.

This story has been viewed 861 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top