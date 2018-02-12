Keep chocolate from pets this Valentine’s Day: office

By Chen Hsin-yu / Staff reporter

People should keep their pets away from chocolate around Valentine’s Day, the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said yesterday.

Cats and dogs are sensitive to the smell of chocolate, but might be poisoned or even die if they consume too much, said the office, which counsels the public about raising pets, apart from treating and sheltering stray animals.

When overdosing on chocolate, cats and dogs appear to be thrilled, annoyed and thirsty; will exhibit breathing and digestion problems; their heartbeats will quicken; and their body temperature will rise, the office said.

If they consume 100 to 150 milligrams of theobromine — one of the ingredients in chocolate — per kilogram of their body weight, they would become seriously poisoned and could die, the office said.

As there is no antidote to chocolate poisoning, people should keep it out of reach of pets, it said.

When pets are overdosing on chocolate, veterinarians usually feed them liquids or give them medication through intravenous injection to increase their metabolism and help their heart to function, it said.

Onions, leeks, grapes, coffee and tea can also poison animals, the office said, calling on people to learn more about what kinds of foods their pets cannot eat.

“Keeping a pet is like raising a child, and a responsible pet owner should ensure that their pets have a balanced diet and healthy living conditions,” the city’s Agriculture Department Director-General Lee Wen (李玟) said.