Warm, sunny weather to start Lunar New Year

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The mercury is set to rebound tomorrow as the cold wave that hovered over the nation weakens, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that people could expect a warm and sunny start to the Lunar New Year holiday.

Lunar New Year’s Eve this year falls on Thursday and the holiday continues for five days, until Tuesday next week.

Bureau forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said the cold wave that arrived on Saturday would continue to affect the nation until tomorrow morning, with lows of between 7°C and 9°C.

Temperatures on the plains along the coastal zone could dip to 6°C, he said.

The weather is expected to turn dry today due to a gradual decrease in humidity, lowering the chance of rain across the nation, with temperature starting to rise tomorrow, Lin said.

Highs across the nation are to pass 20°C on Wednesday, he said, adding that southern Taiwan could see temperatures reach 30°C.

Nevertheless, residents on the west coast could see a difference of more than 10°C between daytime and nighttime temperatures at the start of the holiday because of the radiative cooling effect, Lin said.

Overall, the nation should have warm weather from Wednesday to Saturday, with the chance of rain somewhat higher in mountainous areas due to increased cloud coverage, he added.

Pleasant weather is expected during the holiday, except for a weak cold front forecast to pass over northern Taiwan on Friday and another on Monday next week, independent meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

The cold fronts would slightly strengthen the northeasterly winds, subsequently raising the chance of temporary showers along the north coast, as well as in the northeast and east of Taiwan, Wu said.

The rain would cause temperatures in these areas to drop only slightly, with changes in the low temperatures being minor, he said, adding that sunny skies were forecast for the rest of the nation.

In related news, Tropical Storm Sanba formed at 2pm yesterday east of the Philippines, the bureau said, but added that the storm would not directly affect Taiwan.

As of 2pm yesterday, the center of the storm was 2,360km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) and was moving westward at 29kph.