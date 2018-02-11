Aboriginal music show opens at Taitung museum

By Chang Chun-wei and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A contemporary Aboriginal music exhibition opened on Friday at Taitung’s National Museum of Prehistory to educate the public on the history and suffering of Taiwan’s Aborigines through music.

The opening was attended by Aboriginal singers Hu Te-fu (胡德夫), Chen Ming-jen (陳明仁) and Lu Ching-tzu (盧靜子).

Apart from communicating with the public and responding to topics pertaining to Aboriginal transitional justice, the museum hopes the exhibition would allow more people to understand the history and pain of Aborigines, museum director Lee Yu-fen (李玉芬) said.

Exhibition curator Lu Mei-fen (盧梅芬) said that she hopes people would empathize with Aborigines and perceive these issues as common concerns, because it is the only way people can truly understand the Aboriginal community.

The exhibition features nearly 200 vinyl records, CDs and cassette tapes from the Japanese colonial era and after World War II, many of which are rare and discontinued collectibles.

Among them are the musical works of White Terror victim Kao Yi-sheng (高一生), late Puyuma musicians Lu Sen-pao (陸森寶) and Chen Shih (陳實), Paiwan singer Hu and Amis singer Lu Ching-tzu.

Some of these works speak to social issues, such as Hu’s song Why (為什麼), which was inspired by the 1984 Haishan mining disaster in what is now New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城).

The majority of the items were provided by Taiwanese music collector and cocurator Hsu Jui-kai (許睿楷), as well as vinyl collector Hsu Teng-fang (徐登芳).

The exhibition also includes Taiwan Hao (台灣好) — a short anti-communist campaign film that uses Aboriginal melodies as background music — historical sources on Aboriginal social movements, documentaries and others.

The exhibition, titled “The Solace of Music: Shared Memories of Contemporary Taiwanese Indigenous Songs,” runs until March 8 next year.