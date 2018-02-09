Contractors seek more time for new Taoyuan terminal

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The completion date for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 3 is likely to be postponed as contractors interested in bidding for the project said that the timeframe is too short.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp spokesman Lee Jian-kuo (李建國) on Tuesday said that the company received the complaints when it held a project information session last year.

The company is still accepting comment from the public and contractors, and a reasonable completion date would be set after it reviews all input, Lee said, adding that the period for accepting public suggestions ends on March 1.

The company had aimed to complete construction of Terminal 3 by 2020 and launch trial operations by 2021, it said.

A new timeframe would be determined after a more thorough review, Lee said, adding that the project could be opened for public tender by May.

Construction projects related to the terminal are already underway, including foundations, relocating and revamping the WC taxiway and the construction of a ramp, Lee said, adding that these projects are to continue as scheduled.

The taxiway project is to be completed by the end of this year and there would be 27 new ramps by the end of 2020, Lee said.

The government has listed Terminal 3 as an urgent project.

Civil Aeronautics Administration data showed that the number of air passengers to the airport has increased by 20 million over the past 10 years.

In 2016, the airport had 40 million passengers for the first time and last year, that figure rose by 6 percent to 44.87 million, the data showed.

Although the company aims to increase the combined capacity of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 to 37 million by expanding Terminal 2, it still fails to meet the service demands of the ever-increasing air passenger numbers.

The estimated construction cost for Terminal 3 is NT$74.6 billion (US$2.54 billion).