Hon Hai, ITRI to test 5G systems

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission yesterday confirmed that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co and the non-profit Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) have been given access to radio frequency bands to conduct experiments on a fifth-generation (5G) telecommunication system.

Hon Hai was granted permission to use the frequency band between 27.5 gigahertz (GHz) and 28.5GHz to test the system, while the ITRI was given approval to access the band between 3.4GHz and 3.42GHz for its 5G experiments.

Each owns the right to use the frequency for tests for six months, the commission said, adding that they could apply for an extension if the demand for more experiments arises.

Commission spokesman Weng Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the permission only allows them to conduct experiments indoors or in restricted areas, adding that it does not permit them to start building a 5G system on those frequency bands.

Other developers can still apply to use the available frequency bands for 5G system experiments, he said.

The commission said that it is to begin planning for the release of licenses for 5G services, including designating the frequency bands for the service and deciding how to award the licenses.

“We recognize that the development of 5G would require the use of high, medium and low-frequency bands. The medium-frequency bands have an advantage over the high and low-frequency bands in terms of the radiowave coverage and system capacity, particularly the 3.5GHz band that has been officially listed by many nations as the designated spectrum to develop 5G systems,” the commission said in a statement.

Transponders of the ST-2 telecommunications satellite use the 3.5GHz band to transmit images to and from cable television systems, so the commission is considering the possibility of allocating satellite operators other frequency bands, Weng said.

“A lot of the stakeholders would be affected if satellites need to use a different frequency band. We need to discuss the issues with them first,” he said.

The commission would have the frequency band between 3.4GHz and 3.6GHz ready for 5G services by the middle of next year, he said.

Whether the 5G licenses could be issued before the end of next year or in 2020 would have to be determined by the Executive Yuan, he added.