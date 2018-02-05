Delegation seeks to boost exchanges with Philippines

Staff writer, with CNA, MANILA

A delegation of Taiwanese academics, civil servants and businesspeople yesterday embarked on a six-day visit to the Philippines in a bid to strengthen exchanges in the areas of professional training and industrial development.

The delegation would seek to establish an innovative network to link Taiwanese and Philippine companies, cities and universities, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines said in a statement.

One of the delegation’s main objectives is to explore how universities can share technical training resources and expertise, the office said.

The two sides are to also seek new areas of cooperation between industry and academia, in addition to attracting more Filipinos to Taiwan for work and study, it said.

Another goal is to promote communication between city mayors in both countries to develop profitable inter-city interactions, the office said.

The Taiwan delegation, comprising 26 academics and nine representatives from the public and private sectors, is today scheduled to visit the Asian Development Bank, where they are to learn about inclusive growth, an economic concept that creates employment opportunities for all economic sectors and fairly distributes profits, the office said.

Representative to the Philippines Gary Lin (林松煥), who is to host a reception dinner for the delegation, said he is looking forward to a fruitful exchange of ideas.

The delegation was assembled by the Edu-Connect Southeast Asia Association, a Kaohsiung-based non-governmental organization, and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan.