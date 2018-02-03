Ko tours Warsaw, meets with mayor

Staff writer, with CNA, WARSAW

A delegation headed by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Thursday received a warm welcome on arriving in Warsaw.

Ko met with Warsaw Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz while visiting city hall in the Polish capital.

Ko’s delegation took part in closed-door discussions with the mayor and her team.

The discussions, in which the two sides exchanged views on the development of the two cities, lasted for almost 30 minutes.

Ko is the first Taipei mayor to visit Warsaw since the two cities became sister cities in 1995.

Before being elected as mayor of Warsaw in 2006, Gronkiewicz-Waltz was president of the National Bank of Poland, the central bank of the eastern European country, and vice president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Speaking with the media after the meeting, Ko said Poland is growing at a fast pace economically and he expects it to become a springboard for Taiwanese investors with an eye on the European market.

During his stay in Warsaw, Ko also surveyed how the city maintains order through the wide use of surveillance cameras.

Ko was yesterday scheduled to visit Gdansk, a port city on the Baltic Sea, where he was to meet with former Polish president Lech Walesa.

Poland is the third leg of Ko’s ongoing tour of Europe and Eurasia that has already taken him to the Netherlands and Belgium.

He is to visit Turkey before concluding his trip on Tuesday next week.

The trip was arranged to learn about urban renewal, the circular economy, “smart” cities and shared transportation in major cities.

On Wednesday, Ko addressed the European Parliament in Brussels, touting Taipei’s values.

Taipei’s acceptance of cultures and ideas is its defining value, incorporating progressive Western ideals into Chinese society, Ko said.