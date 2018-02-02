Yangmingshan snow would trigger traffic controls, officials say

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei officials on Wednesday said they would impose traffic controls at key road entrances to areas of Yangmingshan (陽明山) where snow is likely to fall from tomorrow to Tuesday.

Tomorrow’s arrival of the strongest cold surge of the winter is expected to push temperatures to lows of 8°C in Taipei and 6°C in coastal regions and to bring plenty of moisture to northern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Forecasters expect snow to fall on Qixingshan (七星山) and Datunshan (大屯山), the highest peaks in the Yangmingshan area, and draw many visitors to the slippery roads.

A traffic control plan is to be implemented to ensure road safety if snow falls in the area, Taipei Department of Transportation division head Chang Sheng-wan (張生萬) said, adding that if it snows, only vehicles with tire chains would be allowed.

If snow falls on the section of Yangjin Road that links Yangmingshang and New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山), checkpoints would be erected at the intersections of the Erziping (二子坪) parking lot and Datunshan Navigation Station; Road 101-A and Yangjin Road; and Road 101-A and Weinei Road, he said.

If snow falls on Datunshan, Qixingshan, Qingtiangang (擎天崗) and Lengshuikeng (冷水坑), checkpoints would be erected at the intersections of Yangjin Road and Neiwei Road; Road 101-A and Neiwei Road; Zhonghu and Yanjing roads; Hushan Road and Shengli Street; Hushan and Zhongxing roads; and Xinyuan Street and Lane 101 of Jingshan Road, he said.

If snow falls in the areas of the Zhongshan Hall and Chinese Culture University, checkpoints would be erected at the intersections of Xingyi and Quanyuan roads; Xingyi and Dongsheng roads; Gezhi and Kaixuan roads; and Yangde Avenue and Zhicheng Road, Chang said.

The last time that snow fell on Yangmingshan was at the end of January 2016, during which people flocked to the area to see the 5cm of snow.