Ko says he respects Yao Li-ming’s choice for mayor

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Ko says he respects Yao Li-ming’s choice for mayorTaipei Mayor Ko-Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that he respects political commentator Yao Li-ming’s (姚立明) plan to support Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智) if he runs for Taipei mayor this year.

Yao Li-ming, who was Ko’s chief campaign director during the 2014 election, made the remark during a television interview with political talk show host Cheng Hung-yi (鄭弘儀) on Tuesday.

“I think Pasuya Yao will be a good mayor,” he said. “Whether he gets nominated by his party or not, if he decides to run for election, I am willing to be his chief campaign director.”

Pasuya Yao responded on Facebook that night that he felt like he “has seen blue skies after rain.”

He said he hoped he could show the DPP and its supporters what “Taiwanese values” signify if he becomes mayor.

Ko, who is visiting the Netherlands, was asked by Taiwanese reporters whether he would still ask Yao Li-ming to assist him.

“Strategically speaking, there should be more friends and fewer enemies,” Ko said, adding that it is important to always leave room for cooperation.

In related news, online news outlet Storm Media on Monday reported that Ko had instructed city officials to blacklist one of its reporters for reporting on why former Taipei Department of Tourism and Information Commissioner Chien Yu-yen (簡余晏) resigned and details about the city’s preparations for the Lantern Festival.

Ko denied blacklisting the reporter, but said that 30 percent of the reporter’s story was false,” which caused trouble and affected mutual trust.

He added that he told city officials ought to be aware of unusual news leakages.

Ko’s action was criticized by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

“An elected official, especially the mayor of a major city, should not be so quick to disparage the media, whose work is essential for democracies to function well,” Taipei-based East Asia bureau head Cedric Alviani said in a statement on the RSF Web site on Tuesday.

Ko yesterday said that news reporters are not professional if they do not check facts or seek balance in their stories.

While reporters have the right to interview, people also have the right to be interviewed, the mayor added.

Ko said he would deal with the issue when he returns to Taiwan.