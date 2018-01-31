Ministry to ease rules on licenses for camper vans

By Chen Yi-chia and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications on Saturday said it plans to amend the Road Traffic Safety Rules (道路交通安全規則) to allow people to apply for camper van licenses, with the prerequisite that every camper should have its own fire extinguisher.

Camping vehicles are currently separated into recreational vehicles and campers, but the latter, which uses a modified truck chassis, requires owners to have a truck driving license, the ministry’s Road Administration Division said.

However, most truck driving licenses are owned by companies, as the vehicles are commonly used to transport freight and cargo, the division said.

The amendments would open such licenses to ordinary people, with a restriction of one license per person, the division said.

As cooking is a common activity in campers, they would be required to be outfitted with fire extinguishers, it said.

The fire extinguishers would be listed as a regularly examined item, it said.

To keep up with the digital era, enhance driver identification documents and improve time management, the ministry said that all new large vehicles must have a dashboard camera that meets standard regulations.

The ministry said it was also mulling amending regulations for cars, motorcycles, trailer vehicles and headlight changes based on actual need.