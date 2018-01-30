Taiwan’s social housing policy still lagging, Ko says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Public housing development in Taipei has fallen far behind schedule, while the planning and construction of bicycle routes are unlikely to be finished in two to three years, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Sunday in Amsterdam.

A Taipei City Government delegation led by Ko arrived on Saturday in the Netherlands’ capital and on Sunday attended a presentation on urban renewal and social housing by urban design specialists Jeroen van der Veer and Maurits de Hoog, advisers to the Amsterdam Federation of Housing Associations.

After the presentation, Ko said he was particularly impressed that social housing makes up about 30 percent of the Netherlands’ total housing and about 50 percent of Amsterdam’s, compared with only 0.1 percent and 0.68 percent of housing in Taiwan and Taipei respectively.

“Taiwan’s social housing policy continues to lag far behind,” he said, adding that as the issue has yet to be solved at the basic structural level, it is not surprising that rental and real-estate prices in Taiwan remain so high.

While his goal is to increase Taipei’s public housing to about 5 percent, it would be very difficult to accomplish this even in eight years, he added.

The delegation also met with Representative to the Netherlands Tom Chou (周台竹) and visited Utrecht, where Mayor Jan van Zanen invited them to a professional soccer match between Utrecht and Ajax.

Before attending an evening banquet hosted by Chou, Ko said that Taipei is planning to expand the Taipei Fine Arts Museum by constructing a second hall.

A budget of approximately NT$5.4 billion (US$185.2 million) is likely to be allocated next year, he told reporters.

Asked about issuing a national museum card like the one that offers unlimited free access to almost all museums in the Netherlands for a month, Ko said tickets to museums in Taipei are already very cheap, so issuing a similar card might not be as effective.

However, there are plans to issue a card to allow elderly residents to visit Taipei museums for free, he said.