Lawmakers pass 3% pay raise for public employees

Staff writer, with CNA

Premier William Lai’s (賴清德) promise to give government employees a 3 percent salary hike yesterday cleared a legislative hurdle after lawmakers approved parts of the Cabinet’s proposed budget for this year in an extraordinary session at the Legislative Yuan.

Lai had proposed the raise in September last year, shortly after he assumed office.

Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said the raise was among budget proposals approved by lawmakers, and that it has passed its second reading and needs to pass a third and final reading.

The budget proposal submitted by the Executive Yuan for legislative review estimates revenue of NT$1.897 trillion (US$65.07 billion), up NT$56.3 billion, or 3.1 percent, from last year, and expenditure of NT$1.9918 trillion, up NT$17.8 billion, or 0.9 percent.

The proposed salary hike will require funds of NT$18 billion, if subsidies for college employees, government-run hospitals and cities and counties that lack sufficient funds are included, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) has told the legislature.