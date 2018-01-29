Police say Taipei domestic squabble ends in fatal stabbing

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police yesterday took five suspects into custody and recovered the weapon used in Friday’s stabbing to death of a Taipei man, who was allegedly killed by acquaintances of his girlfriend.

The victim was a 38-year-old man surnamed Shin (辛), who worked as a bartender. His 21-year-old live-in girlfriend, surnamed Liu (劉), reportedly worked as a hostess at a Taipei nightclub.

Investigators said that two of the suspects in custody — a man surnamed Yang Tsai (楊蔡), 21, and another man surnamed Lin (林), 24 — are members of the Bamboo Union gang.

Yang Tsai led police to recover the weapon, a fruit knife, which he had allegedly thrown down a sewer grate near Shin’s apartment, which is near Taipei’s Xiamen Street (廈門街), said Hsueh Po-wen (薛博文), chief of the local police station.

Efforts are being made to apprehend three other suspects, Hsueh said.

The fatal incident allegedly started as a minor domestic squabble between Shin and Liu, when Liu arrived home at 8am on Saturday after having finished work at the nightclub and partied with friends at a KTV parlor, police said.

Liu was quoted by police as saying that she felt bad after Shin chided her for partying all night and complained about it to her friend, surnamed Huang (黃), who allegedly called on her friends “to teach Shin a lesson.”

The group of seven allegedly obtained the apartment key from Liu and stormed inside to reprimand Shin, with someone allegedly stabbing him repeatedly during the ensuing melee.

Shin bled profusely and died after being rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors reportedly found three major knife wounds, two to the chest and one to the back.

An autopsy would be performed, Taipei prosecutors said yesterday, adding that they intend to file murder charges against the suspects.