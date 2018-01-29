INTERVIEW: Coast guard head talks drug policy and reform

By Huang Tun-yan / Staff reporter

Liberty Times (LT): How efficient were the Coast Guard Administration’s (CGA) efforts to combat drugs before President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) made drug prevention a priority in her public security policies? How does the CGA intend to prevent narcotics from entering the nation by sea?

Lee Chung-wei (李仲威): The presence of drugs has reached an unacceptable level and the president has made it clear that anti-narcotics efforts should be prioritized. The CGA last year intercepted more than 5,000kg of narcotics of varying levels of toxicity, which is double the amount the CGA has found in 2016.

We are collaborating with other nations, mainly through exchange of information, and have achieved tangible results abroad. In addition, the coast guard has established a three-layered defense on the coast comprising radars, watchtowers and patrols to deter drug trafficking.

The watchtowers and patrols fill in the dead angles and blind spots of our radar network. We have established more than 200 towers and patrol routes to watch over the 130 blind spots and dead angles along the coast.

Thermal imaging technology enhances our capability to detect potential smugglers and a four-person team per patrol vehicle assures that the coast guard has adequate firepower and mobility.

Past efforts have been focused on the volume of narcotics being smuggled in, but now we are also looking for people — drug producers and distributors, for example — as it is easier to nip the distribution of drugs in the bud if we find the sources.

LT: Is the cancelation of the agency’s contract with Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co [for the construction of 28 patrol boats in November last year] likely to affect the coast guard’s duties?

Lee: The coast guard’s handling of the Ching Fu incident was in accordance with the contract. Our decision to cancel our contract with the company was due to the company’s inability to maintain a steady work schedule and the financial troubles it was facing.

The company’s inability to build minesweepers for the Ministry of National Defense brought us to conclude that canceling the project, which was not going anywhere, would be for the best.

Coast guard operations depend on the completion of two contracts — one for the maintenance of the 13 ships already produced by Ching Fu, which came with a five-year guarantee; and one for 15 ships that Ching Fu had not built by the time of the termination of contract — but otherwise, the agency’s operational capability should not be affected.

As for the Ching Fu incident negatively affecting the indigenous shipbuilding program, I personally feel that the company’s exclusion is not a major concern, as it is neither a major shipbuilding company nor has significant domestic shipbuilding capacity.

It is a good thing if the nation weeds out companies that are unfit for such projects.

LT: The coast guard has ordered 141 ships in a show of support for the indigenous shipbuilding project. Does such support benefit the agency’s operational capability, as well as domestic shipbuilding industries?

Lee: Of the coast guard’s 150 ships, 130 are to reach their maximum service life within the next 10 years. The agency plans to order 141 ships for NT$42.6 billion (US$1.46 billion) over the next 10 years, and the budget has been approved by the Executive Yuan.

The coast guard has ordered six different types of vessels: a 4,000-tonne class that is to function as a mobile hospital; a 1,000-tonne class cruiser to defend Taiwanese fishing rights; a 600-tonne class based off the Tuojiang class corvette for greater mobility, aiming for a speed of 35 nautical miles per hour (65kph); a 100-tonne class ship that is to be primarily used to drive away Chinese fishing vessels crossing into Taiwanese waters; a 35-tonne class for even greater mobility, aiming for a speed of 45 nautical miles per hour; and a class of multi-function littoral ships capable of search and rescue operations in littoral waters.