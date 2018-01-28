Government to fund social housing across nation

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday pledged to provide concrete support to local governments for the development of social housing across the nation.

The administration is to provide financial assistance and would free up of state-owned land for social housing projects, Tsai said while touring a new social housing complex in Taipei with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

A financing platform has been established by the Ministry of the Interior to help local governments obtain long-term, low-interest financing, she said.

As for locations, Tsai said the interior ministry, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of National Defense are to make 350 hectares of government land available to local governments for social housing projects.

The administration also plans to sublease idle units from private owners and put them on the rental market to help alleviate housing issues for those who cannot afford rent, Tsai said.

Social housing projects are to be prioritized in the nation’s three most densely populated cities: Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan, she said.

“The social housing issue has been one of my campaign pledges, so I will personally oversee its progress,” she added.