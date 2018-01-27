Taipei government launches its most expensive park

By Chung Hung-liang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei residents on Wednesday welcomed the launch of the city’s most expensive park on the site of a former police station.

The 0.17 hectare lot in Daan District’s (大安) prime real-estate area cost the city government NT$2.1 billion (US$72.16 million), Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) said.

The park’s jungle gym is decorated with paintings of the police catching suspects to commemorate the police station house that used to occupy the premises.

A wall that was part of the station’s original architecture and its plaque are also preserved as an additional measure to protect local history.

The park, in the heart of the city’s eastern district and near the Far Eastern Sogo Department Store, was formerly the Daan Precinct Dunhua Police Station site, Lin said.

The station was converted from a market and its office area was underground, which was an inconvenience, he said, adding that officers also disliked the aging architecture.

The city appropriated the lot and built a public park, as residents wanted a recreational space, he said.

The parks has police-themed decorations and rainwater collection points to water plants, which helps to relieve the burden on gutters in heavy rain, he said.

Residents donated NT$400,000 for cherry blossom trees to be planted in the park, he added.