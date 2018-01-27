Plastic surgeon accused of rape released on bail

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Popular plastic surgeon Chang Yao-yuan (張耀元) was yesterday released on bail of NT$200,000 after being questioned by prosecutors on Thursday over accusations of sexual assault.

Chang was accused of using a sedative to render a young woman unconscious and raping her.

The incident reportedly took place when Chang and the woman were on a date earlier this week.

An investigation was initiated when the woman went to the police to file a complaint.

Chang has been seen in the media and on talk shows promoting plastic surgery through his business, Yes Clinic.

Chang has denied the charges.

In other news, a 70-year-old woman, surnamed Chiang (江), died after being given a general anesthetic for hemorrhoid surgery at the Instyle Clinic in Taipei, local media reports said.

After receiving the anesthetic, the woman stopped breathing and her heart stopped beating during the afternoon procedure, the reports said.

She was rushed to National Taiwan University Hospital and died later that evening.

An autopsy is to be scheduled, as it cannot be determined if the victim went into shock due to a reaction to the anesthetics, or if she died because of another medical condition, investigators said.

Instyle Clinic released a statement denying that the woman died because of the anesthetics or the operation and urged people to stop speculating until authorities release the official autopsy results.

The incident was the latest of several legal disputes and controversies involving the plastic surgery industry, following the death on Tuesday of a Hong Kong businesswoman who underwent a liposuction at Taipei’s Justmake Plastic Clinic.