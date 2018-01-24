DPP’s Lin Tai-hua accuses her rival of manipulating polls

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Tai-hua (林岱樺) yesterday accused DPP Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) of manipulating opinion polls for the DPP Kaohsiung mayoral nomination race, while also criticizing the failure of her competitors to put forward policies that take into account the districts that were part of the former Kaohsiung County.

In a radio interview, Lin said she would not withdraw her candidacy for the DPP primary, rejecting Chao’s allegation that she and DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲), another contender for the nomination, would be “negotiated out” of the race.

Chao had said that the DPP primary would be a one-on-one competition between him and DPP Legislator Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), suggesting that Lin and Kuan would opt out and support his bid, a statement that has been criticized by Lin and Kuan as an attempt to misguide voters.

Chao had sent an aide to negotiate with her, but she refused any under-the-table negotiation, Lin said, adding that the only legitimate negotiation would be through DPP headquarters.

Lin also accused Chao of rigging an opinion poll during a televised debate between the four DPP Kaohsiung lawmakers on Saturday by paying supporters to call the TV station to boost his popularity.

Chao led all other competitors in the telephone poll, followed by Kuan, Chen and Lin.

Another telephone poll following a televised debate on Nov. 25 yielded the same result.

The poll did not reflect the real election outcome, Lin said, adding that she has been ahead of Chao, if not the other competitors, in opinion polls she conducted privately.

Neither Chen nor Chao have proposed a policy that would benefit areas of the former Kaohsiung County, Lin said, adding that their proposals are based on an outdated perspective that prioritizes the development of what constituted Kaohsiung City before its merger with the county.

A proposed landfill in the city’s Cishan (旗山) and Neimen (內門) districts, which were part of Kaohsiung County, would become the largest landfill for scrap metal in the nation if approved, she said, adding that she would oppose the project if elected and calling on the other candidates to clarify their stances on the issue.

Chao said he would not debates with Lin matters unrelated to the city’s development, adding that he would also reject the landfill project, even if the plan passed an environmental review.