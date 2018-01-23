Cold snap hits bell fruit, tomato farmers hardest

Staff writer, with CNA

Estimated agricultural losses caused by the Jan. 8 to Jan. 11 cold spell totalled NT$100.91 million (US$3.44 million) as of Friday, Council of Agriculture statistics showed.

Damaged crops made up the bulk of the losses, totaling NT$84.96 million over 1,382 hectares. Especially hard-hit were tomatoes and bell fruit, followed by citrus fruit and jujubes.

Kaohsiung suffered the heaviest losses, at about NT$2.41 million, followed by Hsinchu County, which reported NT$1.85 million worth of agriculture losses.

As of late last year, the nation had devoted 3,800 hectares of farmland to bell fruit cultivation, including 2,800 hectares in Pingtung County, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chuang Ruei-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said, citing council data.

The cold snap forced farmers to harvest the fruit earlier than usual, resulting in a sharp fall in its price, but the farmers are not eligible for compensation due to the requirements governing relief subsidies for farmers affected by natural disasters, Chuang said.

He suggested that the council lower the eligibility standards to allow farmers affected by cold weather to receive compensation from the council.

The losses also included NT$15.95 million in the fishery sector, council data showed.

Council officials are still compiling statistics, Chuang said.