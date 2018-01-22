Boy’s tip to teacher helps grandfather go on living

By Huang Chia-lin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Police in Kaohsiung prevented a 63-year-old man from committing suicide, after the man’s grandson notified a school teacher.

Police received a call on Monday last week from the boy’s school, after he took his grandfather’s suicide note to a teacher, they said on Saturday.

When they first arrived at the school to investigate, they found that the man’s note asked teachers to take care of his grandson, the police said.

“I’m really tired,” the man had written.

The police searched for the man at his home, but did not find him, they said, adding that they expanded the search radius and found him 30 minutes later at Jioukong Bridge, looking down at the water.

The police said the man grew agitated when they approached, saying, “I don’t want to live anymore.”

However, they were able to coax him down by asking him to think of his grandson, they added.

His grandson had been living with him since the boy’s father was sent to jail for drug-related offenses, the man told police, adding that his mother — the man’s daughter — had run off because she was also implicated in the offenses.

The man had been working as a security guard at a construction site for NT$18,000 a month, he said, adding that the company had provided his grandson and him with a converted shipping container to live in.

He was laid off after driving drunk, the police said.

The grandfather, who has been recovering in hospital, said that being rescued by the police reawakened his desire to care for his grandson.

After hearing about the case, a local charity group contacted the grandfather to offer assistance, and the local police chief was able to get the man his job back.

The man would return to work after fully recovering, the police said, adding that the man and his grandson would not need to move.

The boy has a good temperament and always studies hard, said Chung Chi-chuan (鍾季娟), principal at Jiasing Elementary School, where the boy is in third grade.

He arrives earlier than the other students, Chung said, adding that the boy attends supplementary classes at a local church because of his grandfather’s work schedule.

His teachers all try to help him, encouraging him not to give up because of hardships, Chung said.