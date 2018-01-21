Ko says he wants to do more governing, less campaigning

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said he wants to use the least amount of time possible to run his mayoral re-election campaign — possibly starting in June — to allow more time for the city’s daily administration.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) on Friday announced that he would not seek the KMT’s nomination for the mayoral election in November.

Asked for comment on Friday, Ko said: “Do not be pleased by external gains, nor be saddened by personal losses... I perform my duties just like every other day.”

Facing another round of questions from the media yesterday, Ko was asked whether he thinks the KMT would be less of a threat without Chiang running in the election and about the possibility of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) nominating its own candidate.

Ko said he does not want to speculate too much, because “battle plans change from minute to minute,” and making the best of each day is enough.

Former presidential adviser Koo Kwang-ming (辜寬敏) on Friday said that while he would not judge whether Ko has performed well as mayor, he thinks Ko is a good candidate because he is unlike most mayoral candidates, who act as if they do not care about anything.

Asked if the DPP can nominate someone capable of challenging Ko in the election, Koo said there is currently no one in the party who can.

Asked for comment later yesterday, Ko laughingly said that when upon meeting him, Koo told him that “you are either going to be extremely good or extremely bad.”

Asked whether he would keep his promise of not starting his re-election campaign before June, Ko said he would like to reduce the time spent running for re-election to as short as possible to allow more time for his administrative duties.