Lantern Festival pilgrims must be approved by police

By Huang Ming-tang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Due to violent incidents during previous annual Lantern Festival pilgrimages, applications from religious groups who wish to participate in the pilgrimage this year are to be reviewed by the police and other related agencies, the host of this year’s pilgrimage, Taitung City’s Haishan Temple (海山寺), has announced.

Together they are to review the past record of the groups that have signed up before deciding if they are to be invited to participate, event organizer Lee Chia-ming (李家銘) said.

Previously, any of the groups that applied could participate, Haishan Temple said.

Originally, the Taoist community had only arranged for 15 groups to participate in the pilgrimage, the temple said.

However, due to requests from different groups to increase the number, Haishan Temple’s abbot, Master Shao Hung (紹弘法師), instructed that the limit be increased to 40 groups, it said.

Last month, there were concerns that the annual tradition would be discontinued after the event’s previous hosts said that they would not continue hosting it.

Master Shao Hung could not bear to see the tradition fall away, so he took on the huge responsibility of hosting the event, Haishan Temple said.

The temple hopes the public sympathizes with its concern for Taitung’s culture and the county’s tourism industry, it added.

The temple started accepting applications on Thursday and is to continue to do so until tomorrow.

Additional reporting by Chang Chun-wei