Nantou County mulls Suku bridge rebuild

By Tung Chen-kuo and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Nantou County is considering reconstructing the Suku suspension bridge and turning its entrance and exit tunnels into a museum in hopes of the creating an educational tourist attraction.

The traditional suspension bridge in Renai Township (仁愛) was the only access to Suku Village (斯固) and was destroyed in 1930 by Sediq Aborigines during the Wushe Incident.

The Wushe Incident refers to a Japanese assault against Sediq after Mona Rudao and others killed 134 Japanese during an elementary-school sports event on Oct. 27, 1930. It was the last armed uprising of significant scale against the Japanese in Taiwan.

The remaining Sediq from all six rebel villages were forcibly relocated to what the Japanese called Chuangzhongdao Village (川中島), which is now known as Alang Gluban Village (清流).

The bridge was rebuilt as a suspended footpath after World War II and was again rebuilt in 1985, the township office said, adding that it is an important access route between Jingying Village (精英) and the Lushan (廬山) hot springs area.

It is one of the most notable landmarks in the area, it added.

The office is planning to build a replica of the original bridge and reopen the long-sealed tunnels, repurposing them into a historical exhibition focused on the history of Sediq people and the Wushe Incident, it said.

Rebuilding the bridge would be the first step in recreating the landscape at the time of the incident, Renai Township Mayor Chiang Tzu-hsin (江子信) said, adding that the township plans to reconstruct the Mahebo Battle on its original site behind Lushan.

Profits from the attraction would be used to help develop the village, Chiang said.

When the bridge was rebuilt after World War II, it was named after Long Yun (龍雲), a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-affiliated general in China’s Yunnan Province, for his contributions to the Nationalist Army during the Second Sino-Japanese War, the office said.

After Long’s defection to the Chinese Communist Party in 1949, the bridge was renamed Yun Long (雲龍), the office added.