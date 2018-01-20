Taoyuan urged to release study on Datan ecosystem

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Taoyuan City Government should release its report about the ecosystem surrounding CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (CPC) planned site for the third liquefied natural gas terminal, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Apollo Chen (陳學聖) said yesterday.

The state-run utility plans to build a gas terminal on yet-to-be reclaimed land off the coast of Datan Borough (大潭) in the city’s Guanyin District (觀音), but environmental groups say the project could damage the endangered coral Polycyathus chaishanensis and a wide stretch of algal reef off the Datan coast.

After the project failed to pass a second review by the Environmental Protection Administration’s (EPA) environmental impact assessment (EIA) committee on Oct. 26 last year, the utility unveiled an alternative plan last month, saying it would avoid the habitats of the species and expects construction to start in June.

At noon yesterday, Chen invited environmentalists, biologists and officials from the Taoyuan Department of Agriculture and the Council of Agriculture (COA) to discuss how to halt the project by demarcating its planned site as a natural landscape legally protected under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法).

However, the Taoyuan Department of Agriculture did not send a representative. Instead, it sent Chen a two-page document, saying the demarcation process should be launched by the COA.

The department has been shirking its responsibility of initiating the demarcation process, but only city councilors can push it to take action, Chen said.

The department had commissioned National Central University to conduct studies about the ecosystem on Datan’s coast, but it has yet to release the report even though it was completed in the middle of last year, he said.

Hsia Jung-sheng (夏榮生), a division director at the Forestry Bureau who represented the COA, said that as of last month, the bureau had only received two of the report’s five chapters, which did not include the crucial part about algal reefs.

Chen said he would pressure COA Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) at a legislative session on Monday to promise to start the demarcation process, while urging others to do the same with the city government, which is not under his supervision.

CPC’s alternative plan does not show its impact on local ecosystems, environmentalists told a news conference before the meeting, adding that the plan is not backed by any convincing ecological studies.

The company has broken its promise to conduct thorough research before launching any alternative plan, Academia Sinica biologist Allen Chen (陳昭倫) said.

At a meeting at the Executive Yuan in November, Minister Without Portfolio Chang Ching-sen (張景森) even said he could “order” the seven officials at the 21-member EIA committee to support CPC’s project, Taoyuan Local Union director-general Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政) said, adding that they only need four more votes to obtain a majority.

CPC’s failure to provide convincing research is grounds for the groups to boycott the EIA committee meeting on Tuesday, Pan said.